Morgan Stanley Sells 30,638 Shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.61% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA MORT opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

