Morgan Stanley Sells 422,552 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,630 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 422,552 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.14% of Global Partners worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Global Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Global Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GLP opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $773.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.47. Global Partners LP has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

