Morgan Stanley Sells 76,390 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,905,858.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,131 shares of company stock worth $7,236,005. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

