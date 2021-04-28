Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.43

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.43 and traded as high as C$15.80. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$15.60, with a volume of 67,732 shares.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$607.85 million and a PE ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.43.

In related news, Director Bruce Keith Robertson acquired 5,000 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$118.00 per share, with a total value of C$590,000.00.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile (TSE:MRG.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

