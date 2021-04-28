Morpheus Labs 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.29 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0966 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00065914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $480.22 or 0.00869535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00096752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.22 or 0.07905943 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,063,076 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.