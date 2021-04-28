Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,313 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 8.8% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.55. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $69.55 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.