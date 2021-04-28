Mosaic Advisors LLC Buys 5,640 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.7% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

