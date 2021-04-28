Mosaic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up about 5.2% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mosaic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JMST stock opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.