MotaCoin Trading Down 20.6% Over Last Week (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, MotaCoin has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $314,021.36 and approximately $2,872.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MotaCoin

MotaCoin (MOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 67,208,021 coins and its circulating supply is 32,759,735 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

