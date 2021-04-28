Motco Has $16.45 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Motco lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,489 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.2% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Motco’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 429.5% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 39,258 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Apple by 284.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030,352 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Apple by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 139,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

