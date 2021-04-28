Motco Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Motco cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,489 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Apple by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030,352 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Apple by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,810,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,136,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142,024 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.55 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.