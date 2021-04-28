MovieBloc (MBL) Hits Market Cap of $105.43 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $105.43 million and approximately $20.47 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,196,816,435 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

