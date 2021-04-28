Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.29

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.29 and last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 31572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHGVY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities lowered Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.