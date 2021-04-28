MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $525.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.86.

Shares of MSCI opened at $487.61 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 52-week low of $299.09 and a 52-week high of $490.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.40.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. MUFG Americas acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. EQIS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. EQIS Capital Management now owns 15,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 3,887,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,126,000 after buying an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management now owns 48,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

