MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $533.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $493.00 to $533.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

MSCI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.14.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a twelve month low of $299.09 and a twelve month high of $490.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $437.91 and a 200 day moving average of $416.40.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MSCI will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $22,127,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $24,177,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

