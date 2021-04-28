mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Hits One Day Volume of $4.70 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for $2.79 or 0.00005085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $48.36 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00069496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.67 or 0.00828717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00096759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.87 or 0.07844550 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

