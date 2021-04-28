mStable USD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $176,288.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. mStable USD has a market cap of $38.58 million and $176,288.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001722 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

