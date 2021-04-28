mStable USD Price Down 0.3% This Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $40.87 million and $152,023.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,969.47 or 1.00055212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010643 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00133105 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000968 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002833 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

