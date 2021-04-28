MurAll Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.20 Million (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. MurAll has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MurAll has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.81 or 0.00871214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00065533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00096677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.98 or 0.08191542 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,842,110 coins and its circulating supply is 8,351,569,785 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

