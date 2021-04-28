MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MYR Group stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 61,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,215. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.29.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,337,071.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,730.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,425 shares of company stock worth $4,047,283. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

