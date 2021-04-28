Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Sells $1,258,800.00 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $1,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,365.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. 422,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,057. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

