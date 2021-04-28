Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

MYGN stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $179,589.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,649 shares of company stock worth $4,296,389 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.