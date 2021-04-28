Myriad Market Capitalization Achieves $14.54 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Myriad has a total market cap of $14.54 million and approximately $153,944.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,778,410,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars.

