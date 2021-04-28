MyWish (WISH) Market Cap Achieves $5.61 Million

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. MyWish has a market cap of $5.61 million and $2,105.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MyWish has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00065531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.74 or 0.00863868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00064111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00096781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,340.54 or 0.07999486 BTC.

MyWish Profile

WISH is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

