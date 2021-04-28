NACCO Industries (NC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

Shares of NACCO Industries stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. NACCO Industries has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and natural resources businesses. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies, as well as with activated carbon producers in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Navajo Nation.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.