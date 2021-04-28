NACCO Industries (NC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter.
Shares of NACCO Industries stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. NACCO Industries has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.43.
NACCO Industries Company Profile
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and natural resources businesses. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies, as well as with activated carbon producers in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Navajo Nation.
