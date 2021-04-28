Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Trading Up 5.3%

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 467,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,294,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

About Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS:NXTTF)

Namaste Technologies Inc engages in the online sale of herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products worldwide. It offers hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes; hemp derived cannabidiol and smoking accessories; medical and dried cannabis; and cannabis oil, as well as refines, processes, and distributes cannabis and cannabis derived products.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Namaste Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namaste Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.