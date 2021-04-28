Namecoin (NMC) Price Tops $2.02

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $29.78 million and approximately $26,570.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00003703 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,584.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $887.67 or 0.01626239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.25 or 0.00524421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00064245 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001577 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

