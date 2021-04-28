Nano Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Billion (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $8.10 or 0.00014761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $83.94 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,860.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,729.64 or 0.04975582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.08 or 0.00464953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $888.90 or 0.01620295 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $427.09 or 0.00778502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.98 or 0.00523116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00062225 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $234.18 or 0.00426863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004206 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars.

