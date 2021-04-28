Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 433.3% in April

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NANX stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. Nanophase Technologies has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a skin and sun care focused company, provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

