Narwhal Capital Management Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.7% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $303.57 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.56 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $864.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.03 and a 200 day moving average of $276.12.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.30.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $20,402,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,569,661 shares of company stock valued at $445,089,071. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

