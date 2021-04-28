Narwhal Capital Management Has $27.96 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.8% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,433,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,400.05.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,307.12 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,232.20 and a 12 month high of $2,341.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,161.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,902.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

