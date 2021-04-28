Nasdacoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5,431.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $241,865.52 and $5,431.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,193,609 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.