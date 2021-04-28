National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Director Robert E. Dean Sells 4,910 Shares

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:NBHC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 209,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,142. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in National Bank by 214.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.