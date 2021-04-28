National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Down 75.1% in April

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,100 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the March 31st total of 2,920,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.4 days.

NTIOF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.36. 1,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $72.36.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTIOF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.