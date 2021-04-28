NativeCoin Trading 62% Lower Over Last Week (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 49.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 62% lower against the dollar. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $3,803.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00051637 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.39 or 0.00327680 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00031495 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005910 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,765,696 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.