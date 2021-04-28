NatWest Group (NWG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect NatWest Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0838 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NatWest Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWG. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

