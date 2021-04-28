NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.85

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 9508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBSPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.44.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter.

About NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.