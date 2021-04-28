Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

NAVI traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. 2,660,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,171. Navient has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $16.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Navient alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

NAVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.