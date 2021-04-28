NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

