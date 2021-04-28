nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.260–0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $253 million-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.34 million.nCino also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to -0.050–0.040 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCNO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.63.

Shares of NCNO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,481. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83. nCino has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.33 million. Analysts predict that nCino will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,823,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,718.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $763,115.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,358,734.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,245 shares of company stock worth $36,182,424.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

