nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.050–0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $59 million-$60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.24 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -0.260–0.240 EPS.

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $69.53. 14,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.83. nCino has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli restated a hold rating on shares of nCino in a report on Sunday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.63.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $22,743,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,626,070.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 44,083 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $3,203,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,245 shares of company stock valued at $36,182,424 over the last 90 days.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

