NCR (NYSE:NCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NCR (NYSE:NCR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

NCR stock traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,705,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,213. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NCR has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. Stephens upped their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

