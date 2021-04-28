NCR (NYSE:NCR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NCR stock traded up $3.25 on Wednesday, reaching $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93. NCR has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $42.44.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 44.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 69.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

