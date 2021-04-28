NCR (NYSE:NCR) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Benchmark

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its target price raised by analysts at Benchmark from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

NCR opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.84. NCR has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $42.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,944,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NCR by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,365,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in NCR by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in NCR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

