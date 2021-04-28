NCR (NYSE:NCR) Trading 6.4% Higher After Earnings Beat

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 5,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,282,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.28.

The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 69.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

