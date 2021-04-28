Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Jamf (BATS:JAMF)

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

BATS:JAMF opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $348,768.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $5,097,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,687.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,168 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,294.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Jamf by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Jamf by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 29,801 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,514,000.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

