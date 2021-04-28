Needham & Company LLC Raises CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $1,100.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $934.45.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $53.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $883.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,516. The business’s 50 day moving average is $856.66 and its 200 day moving average is $875.35. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $595.49 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

