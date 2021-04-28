Needham & Company LLC Raises F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $255.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.16% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FFIV. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.11.
Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $18.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.28. 30,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,604. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.89.
In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $201,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in F5 Networks by 93.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,222 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $3,453,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
