Needham & Company LLC Raises F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $255.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FFIV. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.11.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded down $18.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.28. 30,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,604. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $3,375,173. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $201,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in F5 Networks by 93.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,222 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $3,453,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.