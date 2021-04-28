Needham & Company LLC Raises Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $30.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. 204,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,211. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,206,946.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at $94,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

