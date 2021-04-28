Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Short Interest Update

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the March 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOPMF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Neo Performance Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NOPMF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

